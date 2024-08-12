Nawab Singh Yadav, former close aide of Dimple Yadav, arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/ INSTAGRAM/NAWAB.SINGHYADA SP leader Nawab Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his MP wife Dimple Yadav

Nawab Singh Yadav, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former representative of party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. The UP police arrested him from Kannauj.

Nayab has been reportedly close aide to Akhilesh Yadav as well. He recently shared a video wishing Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday. In the video, he displayed several old pictures with Akhilesh.

According to media reports, the accused leader had called the minor victim along with her aunt on the pretext of giving her a job. When she came to meet him, he reportedly sexually abused her.

However, the SP leader denied the charges, calling it a political conspiracy. "A conspiracy is being hatched to end my political career, he said.

Ayodhya rape case

Another SP leader Moid Khan, a Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad’s close aide, was arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daily wage employee for over two months. The matter was highly politicised after a BJP delegation met the victim's family in Ayodhay.

A three-member BJP delegation recently met the 12-year-old girl who was raped and her family members, and urged the state government to raise the compensation to the survivor's kin from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh.

BJP leaders, including Adityanath, alleged that Moid Khan, the prime accused in the gangrape case, is a member of Samajwadi Party (SP) and part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.