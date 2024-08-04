Muzaffarnagar: 12 people, including six minors injured in dog attack in Badh village

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representational pic

In a shocking incident, at least a dozen people, including six minors, were injured after being attacked by a rabid dog in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. The dog attack incident occurred in Badh village.

According to the head of Badh village, a rabid dog attacked the children were playing outside their houses in the evening.

"A rabid dog entered our village and started attacking people. Six children and as many adults were injured. Before we could do anything the dog ran into the nearby forest," village head Yudhvir Singh said.

I have informed the district administration and forest department about the incident, he added.

In-charge of the Community Health Centre Satish Kumar told reporters that those injured in the dog attack brought to the facility were administered medication against rabies infection.

Nearly 30.5 lakh dog bite cases in 2023; 286 persons died due to dog bite: Govt

According to the government, 5 lakh cases of dog bites were reported during 2023 leading to death of 286 persons.

"As per the data captured in the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total 30,43,339 number of dog bite cases reported during 2023. During the year, 286 persons died due to dog bite," Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The health ministry has been implementing the National Rabies Control Programme since the 12th five-year plan in all states/Union Territories, except for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, to prevent and control rabies in the country.

"Further, dog population management is one of the key functions for controlling dog bite cases. In this regard, many local bodies are implementing the Animal Birth Control Programme and Anti Rabies Vaccination for which the Central Government has framed Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023," Singh said.

The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued various advisories for the public and local authorises for management of dogs and responsible pet parent ships.

