Muharram: UP Police issues strict guidelines, no new procession routes, ban on public display of weapons

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna has directed all police units across the state to strictly deny permission for any new Muharram processional routes or the introduction of new religious practices. He also ordered a categorical ban on the public display of weapons during processions.

In an official communication sent on Thursday to all zonal ADGs, commissioners of police, IGs, DIGs, SSPs, and SPs, DGP Krishna outlined a detailed plan to maintain law and order and communal harmony during Muharram, which will be observed from June 27 to July 6.

“All police stations must review festival registers and ensure that no new tradition or procession route is permitted under any circumstances,” the directive stated. Areas with a history of disputes will be jointly assessed by police and revenue officials to prevent tensions.

Focus on sensitive areas and community coordination

Local officers have been instructed to personally visit sensitive zones and proactively address public concerns. Beat officers are tasked with identifying potential flashpoints and updating senior officials for swift on-ground action.

Organisers of processions and Majlis—Anjumans and community committees—must be registered and consulted in advance to ensure coordination and peaceful conduct of events.

Women’s safety, surveillance and preventive measures

Acknowledging the increasing participation of women, especially during pre-dawn gatherings, police have been asked to identify hotspots and ensure special deployment to guarantee their safety.

Regular morning patrols will be conducted to prevent the display of objectionable posters or materials. CCTV and drone surveillance will be deployed for all major events, and videography will be done for transparency.

Tight security at public places, traffic to remain unaffected

Security will be heightened at public spaces like bus stands, railway stations, markets, and religious sites. Bomb disposal squads, anti-terror units, and sniffer dogs will be on standby.

Traffic flow must remain smooth, and suspicious vehicles will be checked at barriers. The Motor Vehicles Act will be enforced strictly during the period.

Weapons ban and riot control readiness

The DGP has imposed a strict ban on carrying or displaying weapons during religious processions. Immediate legal action will be taken against anyone violating the order.

Crowd-control gear, including helmets and body protectors, will be made available at all commissionerate and district offices. Reserve police forces will be stationed at key points with riot-control equipment.

Social media monitoring

Police control rooms will operate efficiently with rapid information-sharing systems in place. Social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp will be closely monitored. Misleading or provocative posts will be promptly removed, and legal action will follow.

Local intelligence units have been asked to stay vigilant and act swiftly on information about any anti-social activities.

DGP Krishna emphasised the need for timely, well-coordinated, and top-level monitoring of all arrangements to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram throughout Uttar Pradesh.