Mother-son jump to death from building in Noida Extension's Ace City, leave behind suicide note

Noida:

A mother and her son allegedly jumped to death from a high-rise at a residential society in Noida Extension on Saturday. The duo jumped from the 13th floor of a building in the Ace City Soceity, located in Bisrakh police station area, police said.

The incident took place at around 10 am. The deceased have been identified as Sakshi Chawla, wife of Darpan Chawla, age 37, a resident of Ace City, Greater Noida West, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and her son, Daksh Chawla, age 11.

According to police, both succumbed to their injuries after jumping from the building.

Son had mental health issues, mother was under stress

Police who reached the scene registered the deaths and sent the bodies for post post-mortem.

Investigations revealed that the boy had been suffering from a long-standing mental health condition, and his mother had been taking him for treatment for the past ten years.

Suicide note found

A suicide note was reportedly recovered from the scene. In it, the mother apologised to her husband and wrote that they were leaving this world, asking that nobody be held responsible for their deaths, according to police sources. The husband is said to be a chartered accountant based in Gurugram, and at the time of the incident, he was in his room. He later told investigators that at about 9 am, he had asked his wife to give their son his medication before returning to his room, after which the wife allegedly jumped.

Local residents gathered at the site after the fall, and the police cordoned off the area to carry out formalities. The case remains under investigation, and officers are examining the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Report from Rahul Thakur