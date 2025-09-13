Caught on camera: Man brutally thrashed by mob of lawyers at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court According to sources, the man was a client, but he got into an argument with a group of lawyers, following which he was beaten up by them.

New Delhi:

Chaos erupted at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi, where a man was allegedly thrashed by a mob of lawyers following an argument. The video of the incident, which took place on Friday, has also gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man could be seen getting beaten up by the lawyers.

According to sources, the man was a client, but he got into an argument with a group of lawyers, following which he was beaten up by them. In the video, some people, including a woman who was probably the man's mother, tried to save him, but the lawyers kept thrashing him, tearing his shirt.

Delhi Police registers case

The Delhi Police has now registered a first information report (FIR) against the man after a lawyer complained against him. A female lawyer has also registered a molestation case against the man.

The Delhi Police is now investigating the matter.

When clashes broke out between lawyers, cop

In 2019, a major clash broke out between Delhi Police and lawyers inside the Tis Hazari court premises following an altercation over a parking issue. At least 20 police personnel and lawyers were injured in the incident, and several vehicles were torched and damaged.

According to the lawyers, an advocate was thrashed by the police following an argument over a parking issue. They said that four other lawyers, who went to rescue the advocate, were also ill-treated by the police, following which the clashes erupted.

However, the Delhi Police said its officials had requested the advocate to park his vehicle in the designated parking as it was hindering vehicular movement, which led to an argument. Following this, a mob of lawyers arrived, and clashes erupted between them and the police after they allegedly manhandled the personnel present there.