Monsoon activity to intensify in UP in next 48 hours, IMD issues orange alert for several districts

Lucknow:

Monsoon showers are set to pick up pace across Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributing the surge to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The weather department said the system has pushed the eastern end of the monsoon trough further south, which has paved the way for widespread light to moderate rainfall along with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours in most regions of the state.

"The weather system has caused the eastern end of the monsoon trough to shift southwards. This is likely to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers, in most parts of the state," the IMD said.

Orange alert for several northern districts

The weather department has issued an orange alert for several northern districts of the state where heavy showers are expected.

These districts are:

Bareilly

Pilibhit

Shahjahanpur

Lakhimpur

Sitapur

Bahraich

Shravasti

Gonda

Balrampur

Siddharthnagar

Maharajganj

Thundershowers predicted in Western UP

The IMD has also predicted rain or thundershowers at most places in western Uttar Pradesh and at a few locations in the eastern parts on Wednesday and Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to ease from August 15, the IMD added. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated locations, it added.

Relief from heat in several regions

It is to be noted here that rainfall on Wednesday brought a welcome break from the sweltering heat in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, with the state capital Lucknow recording a maximum temperature of 33.4°C and a minimum of 28.2°C, accompanied by 0.2 mm of rain. Agra topped the rainfall chart in the state with 14.4 mm, followed by Orai with 12.4 mm, Varanasi with 10.2 mm, and Basti with 10 mm.

Rainfall statistics for this season

Since the start of the monsoon season, Uttar Pradesh has received 496.2 mm of rainfall as of August 12 -- 8 per cent higher than the normal 459.3 mm. The eastern districts have recorded 468.3 mm which is 4 per cent below the usual average, while the western districts have seen a significant surplus with 536.1 mm, 28 per cent above normal.

According to state government officials, 41 tehsils in 21 districts are currently battling with floods, which have affected an estimated population of 1.86 lakh. The government has set up more than 1,100 flood outposts to provide assistance to the affected people, the officials said.

