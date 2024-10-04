Uttar Pradesh: Truck collides with tractor-trolley in Mirzapur, ten killed, three injured

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Truck collides with tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

In a tragic incident, at least ten people were killed and over three injured after an out-of-control truck hit a tractor trolley carrying the victims in the early hours of Friday (October 4). According to information released, the incident occurred at 1 AM as the tractor trolley, carrying over 13 laborers, was traveling between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border.

"At around 1 AM, we received information about an accident on GT Road at the Mirzamurad-Kachhwa border, where a truck, which had lost control, hit a tractor carrying 13 people. The tractor was traveling from Bhadohi district towards Banaras," said Superintendent of Police (Mirzapur) Abhinandan.

"Of the 13 people, 10 died, and 3 who were injured were immediately sent to BHU for treatment. All 13 individuals worked as laborers in Bhadohi and were returning to their village," he added.

Meanwhile, a thorough investigation into the accident is underway, with authorities examining the circumstances leading to the accident.

"Upon being alerted, the SP and other senior officials rushed to the scene to oversee rescue operations. A case has been registered at Kachhawan police station, and further legal proceedings are underway," an official added.



