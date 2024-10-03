Teacher, his wife and 2 children shot dead at their house in Amethi, CM Yogi orders strict action

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV People were seen gathering near the deceased's house.

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, where armed assailants broke into a house and shot dead a teacher and his entire family. The incident took place at the Bhawani Nagar crossroads in the Shivratanganj police station area of Amethi. The deceased teacher has been identified as Sunil Kumar. He was serving as an assistant teacher at the Composite School in Panhauna.

About the incident

Kumar, along with his wife, 6-year-old daughter, and 2-year-old son, had been living at Munna Awasthi's residence on rent for the past three months. The entire family was brutally shot dead inside their home. Initial reports suggest that the teacher, along with his wife and two children, were killed in the attack. The family had been living in a rented house in Amethi. After receiving the information, police forces from several stations rushed to the spot.

CM Yogi Adityanath's reaction

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences over the incident and directed strict action against the perpetrators, while also extending sympathies to the bereaved family. The CM also instructed officials to visit the scene immediately and take stringent action against those responsible. "The incident that happened today in Amethi district is highly condemnable and unforgivable. My condolences are with the bereaved family. In this time of sorrow, @UPGovt stands with the victim's family. The culprits of this incident will not be spared at any cost and the strictest legal action will be taken against them," the CM posted on X.

