Meet 'Splendor' baba who undertook 14-day journey from Gujarat to reach Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

At the heart of the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where millions of pilgrims gather for spiritual cleansing, one extraordinary individual’s journey has captivated the hearts of all who hear his story. Splendor Baba, a man born with polio that left him differently-abled, has become a symbol of resilience, devotion, and the unwavering strength of the human spirit.

For Splendor Baba, life’s challenges have never been barriers. From a young age, he faced the difficulties of living with polio, but instead of succumbing to them, he embraced his condition as a call to deepen his faith and commitment to Sanatan Dharma. His life has been a journey of spiritual growth, where each obstacle has become an opportunity for reflection and enlightenment.

When the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 approached, Splendor Baba knew it was a journey he couldn’t miss, despite the physical challenges it would bring. Determined to honour his faith, he set out from his ashram in Gujarat, travelling over 1,000 kilometres to Prayagraj on a three-wheeler motorcycle. The journey, which took him 14 days, tested his endurance and resolve, but his spirit remained unshaken.

“The journey was tough, but each day brought me closer to my purpose,” Splendor Baba shared with a radiant smile. “Being here at the Kumbh is something extraordinary. Despite all the struggles, my faith carries me forward.”

His arrival at the Mahakumbh, after two weeks of travelling, was met with admiration and awe from fellow pilgrims. His story has become an inspiration to all who encounter him. In a sea of millions, Splendor Baba’s journey stands as a reminder that physical limitations are no match for the strength of faith.

The Mahakumbh is not only a place for spiritual cleansing through the sacred waters of the Ganga, but it is also a place for transformation—both physical and spiritual. Splendor Baba’s unwavering determination to make the pilgrimage, despite his disability, embodies the true spirit of the Kumbh Mela. His devotion reminds us all that the power of faith is boundless, and when the heart is full of devotion, no challenge is too great.

For the millions of pilgrims who have gathered at the Kumbh, the story of Splendor Baba is a testament to the transformative power of faith, perseverance, and the human spirit. It is a reminder that true spiritual growth comes not just from physical acts, but from the strength to overcome life’s obstacles with unwavering devotion.