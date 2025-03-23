Advertisement
  3. Meerut murder: CCTV shows Saurabh's last moments before chilling murder by wife and her lover

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

In a new development in the chilling Meerut murder case, Saurabh Rajput’s last video CCTV footage before his murder by his wife and her lover emerged. The clip showed Saurabh going to get food with his friend on a bike at around 11:49 pm on March 3, shortly after which he was murdered. 

The police are currently combing the area to search for CCTV footage of Sahil and Saurabh’s streets. Saurabh’s wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla have been lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail since last Wednesday after a court here sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days.

 

