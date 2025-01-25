Mauritius PM refused to take a holy dip during 2013 Kumbh due to filth in Ganga: Yogi hits out at Akhilesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former CM Akhilesh Yadav for his recent statements on Mahakumbh at the 'Pranaam India' special show in Prayagraj. On Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the number of pilgrims at Mahakumbh was being exaggerated, Yogi replied to India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, "Pratkshyam Kim Pramanam? (Where is the need for evidence if you see it with your own eyes?). We used Artificial Intelligence and the latest technology to measure the correct number without any outside interference. On the first two days, 1.25 to 1.5 crore people came to Mahakumbh, and at present, 30-40 lakh pilgrims are taking a holy dip on a daily basis."

On the opposition's charge that more than Rs 7,500 crore was spent on the Mahakumbh, the Chief Minister replied: "Tourism fuels economic growth. To handle the huge influx of pilgrims, we had to make arrangements for roads, a railway station, an airport, tents, and all other facilities. Nearly 20 lakh people are taking a holy dip at the ghats daily. By spending Rs 7,500 crore, we expect a huge boost of Rs 2 lakh crore to the economy of Uttar Pradesh."

Yogi compared the present MahaKumbh with the Kumbh Mela organised in 2013 by Samajwadi Party minister Azam Khan. "At that time, 41 people lost their lives; the Prime Minister of Mauritius was so much disgusted on seeing the filth in Ganga water that he prayed with folded hands from a distance, refused to take a holy dip, and left. The Samajwadi Party should keep its 'success story' in its home."

Nobody who comes to Mahakumbh is ever asked about his caste or community: Yogi

On whether entry of Muslims has been banned in Mahakumbh, Yogi replied, "Nobody who comes to Mahakumbh is ever asked about his caste or community. Anybody can come. But if anybody tries to disrespect Indian faith, then we will apply the 'jaise ko taisa' (tit-for-tat) approach".