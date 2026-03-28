Massive fire engulfs mahayagya site along Saryu river in Ayodhya | VIDEO

Ayodhya:

A fire broke out at the Lakshmi Narayan Mahayagya site located near the Saryu River in Ayodhya, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Fire tenders reached the spot quickly and brought the blaze under control, preventing any further damage.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said a large religious event had been organised along the riverbank and authorities were informed that a tent at the site had caught fire. He confirmed that no casualties, injuries to animals, or other losses were reported.

Officials said the fire department responded immediately after receiving the alert, and the situation was brought under control in time. The yagya had already concluded and the site was largely empty, which helped avert a major tragedy. Health department teams were also present at the location, while authorities urged people gathered nearby to disperse.

According to initial information, the fire broke out at around 12 pm and rapidly engulfed the tented structure spread over about 1 acre, reducing it to ashes within minutes. The site is located around 800 metres from the Ram Mandir.

Preliminary findings suggest that a spark generated while breaking coconuts after the ritual may have ignited the cloth tent. Eyewitnesses said 1,251 havan kunds had been set up at the venue, and more than 5000 devotees had participated on the final day. Most people had left after the ceremony concluded, which prevented a potentially large scale disaster.