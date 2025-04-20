Man reports wife missing, spots her in WhatsApp video at Taj Mahal with another man 40-year-old Shakir had reported his wife Anjum missing on April 18, stating that she had disappeared mysteriously from their home on April 15.

Aligarh:

A 40-year-old man who had filed a missing person complaint for his wife was shocked to discover that she had eloped — and was seen visiting the Taj Mahal with another man in a video shared on WhatsApp.

Shakir had reported his wife Anjum missing on April 18, stating that she had disappeared mysteriously from their home on April 15. According to Rorawar SHO Shiv Shankar Gupta, “Shakir had been away for a family wedding and, upon his return on April 15, found his house locked and his wife and four children gone.”

The SHO added, “Neighbours informed him that his wife had taken all their valuables and left before anyone could intervene.”

After days of unsuccessful searching, Shakir reached out to the police. Later, a relative came across a WhatsApp video that showed Anjum at the Taj Mahal with an unknown man. Shakir immediately recognised the man from a commercial area where he worked.

“It appears Anjum and the man developed a relationship and decided to elope during Shakir's absence,” Gupta said.

Following the revelation, district police have alerted their counterparts in Agra and launched a search for the couple.