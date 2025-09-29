UP man booked for giving triple talaq via WhatsApp after dowry harassment complaint The case has been filed under sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Police are on the lookout for the accused. Notably, instant triple talaq is banned under the law in India.

Muzaffarnagar:

A man and his family members have been booked for allegedly harassing his wife over dowry and later pronouncing triple talaq through WhatsApp in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. As per officials, the incident occurred at the Basera village on Monday. The action was taken after a complaint was lodged by the woman, Asma, against her husband Hasan, her mother-in-law Rashida, and two brothers-in-law, Salim and Shakir. Circle Officer (CO) Ravishankar confirmed, "An FIR was registered on Sunday under relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Police are on the lookout for the accused."

FIR registered based on victim's complaint

According to the victim's complaint, she married Hasan in November 2017. She alleged that soon after the marriage, she was subjected to continuous dowry demands and harassment. Unable to bear the situation, she left her husband's home and started living with her parents. On March 31, 2025, Hasan allegedly sent her a WhatsApp message pronouncing triple talaq, which is illegal under Indian law. The FIR was filed after her complaint reached the police and further investigation is underway.

Woman dies by suicide after triple talaq over phone

Earlier in the month of May, a woman allegedly facing continuous harassment for dowry by her in-laws died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after getting a phone call from her husband who gave her 'triple talaq', police said. Following the incident, a sub-inspector was suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered for failing to lodge a case on a complaint regarding dowry harassment, they said. The victim hanged herself in her room after a call from her husband -- who lived in Maharashtra.

What the triple talaq law says

It is to be noted here that the instant triple talaq, also known as talaq-e-biddat, was declared unconstitutional and banned in India in 2019. Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, pronouncing instant triple talaq in any form - spoken, written, or electronic - is a punishable offence with up to three years of imprisonment and a fine. The law was enacted to ensure the protection of Muslim women from arbitrary divorce practices.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: UP woman dies by suicide after triple talaq over phone, cop suspended for ignoring dowry complaint