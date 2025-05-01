UP woman dies by suicide after triple talaq over phone, cop suspended for ignoring dowry complaint A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur died by suicide after her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq over the phone. The woman, Saniya, had reportedly faced continued dowry harassment from her in-laws. Despite her mother lodging a complaint with local police, no action was taken.

Gorakhpur:

A 24-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur died by suicide after her husband allegedly gave her triple talaq over the phone, police said on Thursday. The victim, Saniya, had reportedly been facing ongoing dowry harassment from her in-laws, which had earlier been flagged to police but was ignored. A local sub-inspector has now been suspended for inaction.

Saniya, who had recently returned to her maternal home on April 26, took the extreme step on Monday night following a phone call from her husband Salauddin, a resident of Maharashtra's Rasayani, who allegedly pronounced triple talaq and verbally abused her during the call.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover, Sub-Inspector Jay Prakash Singh of Chauri Chaura police station has been suspended after an internal inquiry confirmed he failed to act on a dowry harassment complaint submitted earlier by Saniya’s mother, Asiya.

The complaint, now part of a registered FIR, states that Saniya had married Salauddin on August 7, 2023, and dowry was given as per demands. However, she was allegedly subjected to persistent harassment by her husband and his family, including his mother Saira, sisters-in-law Aasiya, Khushboo, and Rozi, and brothers-in-law Zia-ul-Auddin and Balauddin.

Saniya’s family alleged that despite efforts to reconcile, the abuse did not stop. Though Salauddin had once arranged separate housing for her, he later abandoned her, forcing her to return home. After receiving the divorce call, Saniya sent a message through her younger sister's phone before dying by suicide, the complaint said.

Police said an FIR has been registered against eight people, including Salauddin, and a detailed investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)