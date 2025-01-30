Thursday, January 30, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Mahakumbh: VIP movement restricted on Basant Panchami, security heightened ahead of third Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh: VIP movement restricted on Basant Panchami, security heightened ahead of third Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh stampede: To monitor the situation of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has postponed his visit to Delhi for the Assembly election campaign.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Prayagraj Published : Jan 30, 2025 14:22 IST, Updated : Jan 30, 2025 15:24 IST
Mahakumbh stampede, VIP movement restricted in mahakumbh, Basant Panchami AMRIT SNAN, Basant Pancham
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Police personnel patrol at Sangam during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh: UP DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Thursday (January 30), arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to inspect the stampede that occurred on January 29 (Wednesday) on the auspicious occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'. They will also oversee the security arrangements ahead of the third Amrit Snan scheduled for February 2 on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

DIG, Vaibhav Krishna announced that authorities are gearing up for the upcoming 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, strengthening duties and reopening all bridges due to reduced crowds.

No VIP movement allowed in Prayagraj

"We are making arrangements for the upcoming Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami and the movement of pilgrims. Keeping that in mind, duties are being strengthened...We have reopened all the bridges because the crowd has reduced. Before Basant Panchami, we will work according to our Zonal Plan...Just like no VIP movement was allowed on January 29, no VIP movement will be allowed on February 2... Our personnel are geared up for crowd management," he said.

Mahakumbh stampede

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. As per the latest update, at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified. The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the second Amrit Snan.

Related Stories
No vehicles zone, VVIP passes cancelled: What crowd-control measures taken after Mahakumbh stampede

No vehicles zone, VVIP passes cancelled: What crowd-control measures taken after Mahakumbh stampede

Mahakumbh: Despite stampede, pilgrims flock to Sangam for holy dip in large numbers | Watch video

Mahakumbh: Despite stampede, pilgrims flock to Sangam for holy dip in large numbers | Watch video

Mahakumbh stampede: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, other leaders express grief over tragedy

Mahakumbh stampede: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, other leaders express grief over tragedy

Good news for Mahakumbh devotees: IndiGo slashes flight tickets by 30-50% on Prayagraj route

Good news for Mahakumbh devotees: IndiGo slashes flight tickets by 30-50% on Prayagraj route

Bizarre video of a man snatching YouTuber's mic at Mahakumbh 2025 goes viral | Watch

Bizarre video of a man snatching YouTuber's mic at Mahakumbh 2025 goes viral | Watch

Mahakumbh: Next 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, know most auspicious time for holy bath at Sangam

Mahakumbh: Next 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, know most auspicious time for holy bath at Sangam

UP govt announces ex-gratia 

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit."A three-member judicial commission will be headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the CM's, Chief Secretary and DGP's control rooms throughout the day," he said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement