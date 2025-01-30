Mahakumbh: Despite stampede, pilgrims flock to Sangam for holy dip in large numbers | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Devotees continue to arrive in Mahakumbh

Kumbh Mela 2025: Despite the tragic stampede that occurred during the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, millions of pilgrims continued to flock to the Sangam in Prayagraj for their holy dip at the ongoing Mahakumbh. The incident, which took place early on Wednesday morning, led to the deaths of at least 30 people and left 60 injured.

Visuals from the Triveni Ghats show a massive crowd of devotees gathered for the holy dip, with pilgrims immersed in the sacred waters of the confluence. The atmosphere is charged with devotion as thousands of people, despite the earlier stampede, continue to take part in the ritual, reflecting their unwavering faith in the significance of the Mahakumbh. The ghats are teeming with devotees, while the air is filled with chants and prayers, creating a powerful and spiritual atmosphere.

Over 55 lakh people take holy dip today till 8 am

As the world's largest-ever religious gathering is underway in the holy city of Prayagraj, more than 27 crore people have taken a holy dip till January 29, according to the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday (January 30). Over 55 lakh people have taken a holy dip today till 8 am at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, is taking place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. As per tradition, pilgrims gather at the Sangam, (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati river) to take the sacred dip, which is believed to cleanse sins and lead to moksha (liberation). The event, which commenced on January 13, will run until February 26.

Mahakumbh stampede

At least 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh early on Wednesday, as millions of pilgrims rushed to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The incident occurred between 1-2 am.

Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna gave the details of the casualties at a press conference and said, "The incident took place due to the pressure of the crowd. The crowd broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, of whom 30 died," he said.

The officer confirmed that 25 of the deceased have been identified, with four from Karnataka, and one each from Assam and Gujarat. Among the injured, 36 are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the others have been sent home with their families.

