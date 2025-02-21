Mahakumbh: Railways set up holding areas at train stations for crowd management during final week Kumbh Mela: A statement from the Indian Railways mentioned the setting up of holding areas at various stations in Northern Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway and East Central Railway.

As the Mahakumbh rolls into its final week, the Railways established holding areas in various stations as part of its preparation in anticipation of a surge in the number of devotees at the religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the Railway Ministry said. The authorities have also urged the passengers to cooperate and adhere to official guidelines to ensure smooth and safe travels.

The move comes a few days after the New Delhi station stampede that claimed 18 lives. According to authorities, confusion over almost identical train names after an announcement of platform number for an arriving Prayagraj-bound special train sparked panic and a sudden rush leading to the tragedy.

A statement from the Indian Railways mentioned the setting up of holding areas at various stations in Northern Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway and East Central Railway. These holding areas are located outside the platforms to help control the flow of passengers and prevent overcrowding, it said.

"Passengers are allowed to enter the platforms based on the scheduled departure times of their trains. This initiative aims to improve crowd management and enhance passenger safety, especially during peak hours and festive seasons," the Ministry said.

It said the Northern Railway has created massive holding areas in Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar, New Delhi, Ayodhya Dham and Banaras. The North Eastern Railway has also created holding areas at Banaras, Siwan, Ballia, Deoria, Chhapra and Gorakhpur. Similar initiatives were taken by East Central Railway and North Central Railway, the Ministry said.