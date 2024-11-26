Mahakumbh 2025: Robotic fire tenders to be deployed in Prayagraj to enhance safety

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: As Uttar Pradesh prepares for the world's largest spiritual gathering, officials have announced that robotic fire tenders will be deployed at Mahakumbh 2025 for the first time to enhance fire safety. Apart from these cutting-edge machines, 200 specially trained fire commandos will be stationed to manage emergencies and protect visitors.

Mahakumbh is scheduled to begin from January 13, 2025, Millions of devotees will take a holy bath in the Ganga river.

Robotic fire tenders to be deployed

Additional Director General (Fire Services) Padmaja Chauhan said that three robotic fire tenders, each weighing 20-25 kilograms, will be deployed to access areas that are difficult for personnel to reach. These robots are capable of climbing stairs and extinguishing fires with precision, ensuring faster and safer responses, he said.

"The inclusion of robotic fire tenders marks a technological leap in fire management. They can be easily carried and deployed in sensitive zones," Chauhan said.

He further said that the Mahakumbh will also have an articulating water tower capable of spraying water from a height of 35 meters. The tower is equipped with a high-tech camera to monitor fire-prone areas from above, he added.

200 NDRF, CISF personnel to be deployed

To strengthen human resources, a Special Trained Rescue Group (STRG) has been formed, modelled after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the ADG said.

This unit includes 200 personnel trained by the NDRF and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad. They will be stationed in high-risk zones during the Mahakumbh to ensure safety. "Our focus is on preventing fire incidents altogether. Daily fire audits will be conducted, and sanitation workers will check for the unsafe use of equipment like blowers and immersion rods in camps," Chauhan added.

Highlighting the increased emphasis on safety, Chauhan noted that the budget for fire services has been raised significantly from Rs 6 crore during the last Kumbh to Rs 67 crore for Mahakumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways to set up luxury 'tent city' in Prayagraj, know all about it

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: 1,249 km-long network of pipes to provide water supply