Mahakumbh: Over 15 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam till now

Kumbh Mela 2025: As the world's largest-ever religious gathering is underway in the holy city of Prayagraj, more than 15 crore devotees had taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in the last 17 days of the Mahakumbh, according to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (January 28).

As per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 35.50 lakh people have taken a holy dip today so far. Meanwhile, over 147.6 million people have taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

On Makar Sankranti, which was the first 'Amrit Snan' approximately 3.5 crore pilgrims, respected saints, and Kalpvasis participated in the Amrit Snan. It is estimated that 8 to 10 crore people will arrive for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya, which will be the second 'Amrit Snan'. The authorities are focusing on ensuring the comfort of devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025. Stringent security measures are in place at Maha Kumbh, with the police closely monitoring every area.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi took dip in Sangam

Several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju, have visited the Maha Kumbh and taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ramdev, and other saints and sages. The religious gathering has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees from across the globe.

Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, is taking place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. As per tradition, pilgrims gather at the Sangam, (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati river) to take the sacred dip, which is believed to cleanse sins and lead to moksha (liberation).

The event, which commenced on January 13, will run until February 26. Key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Amrit Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Amrit Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to attract over 45 crore visitors, making it a momentous event for India.

