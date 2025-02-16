Mahakumbh: CM Yogi Adityanath appeals devotees to maintain cleanliness and use designated parking space

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Yogi Adityanath appeals devotees to maintain cleanliness

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appealed to all devotees to follow the cleanliness and provide positive cooperation in the management of Mahakumbh being held in Prayagraj. He also said to park vehicles in the designated spots to provide equal opportunities to all the devotees coming to attend the grand Kumbh Mela.

He also called upon saints, ashrams, and various religious and social organisations to continue their tradition of free food (bhandara) and prasad distribution, ensuring that all pilgrims benefit from these sacred offerings.

CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to all devotees

"An appeal is made to all the revered saints, ashrams and various religious and social organizations to continue the sacred system of distribution of food and Prasad uninterrupted, so that all the devotees can take benefit from it. It is the responsibility of every person to maintain cleanliness in Maha Kumbh. All devotees are called upon to follow cleanliness themselves and also inspire others to do the same," CM's X post in Hindi (translated to English) reads.

Another post on X by Uttar Pradesh CM states, "Dear Devotees, Maha Kumbh is a great festival of faith, in which people from all over the country and the world are excited to participate. In such a situation, everyone's positive cooperation can increase the success of this event manifold. All the devotees are requested not to park their vehicles on the roads but to use the designated parking spaces so that everyone gets an easy opportunity to take a religious dip in the holy Triveni."

CM Yogi Adityanath condoles victims of NDLS stampede

CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede that killed 18 people at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. Addressing a public rally on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "...An unfortunate incident took place at New Delhi Railway Station yesterday. I pay my deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives."

1.36 crore devotees took snan at Mahakumbh

As per the official data, over 1.36 Core devotees have taken holy dip till 6 pm today. So far, 51.47 crore people have participated in the Mahakumbh.