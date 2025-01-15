Mahakumbh 2025: When is next Amrit Snan? | Check key dates for Kumbh holy bath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sadhus perform a ritual as they take a holy dip at Sangam

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, began on the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday and will continue until February 26. Official estimates report that around 1.75 crore devotees took a dip in the Sangam on the first day. By the evening of Makar Sankranti, approximately 3.5 crore devotees had bathed at the Sangam during the first 'Amrit Snan' day, as shared by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Taking a dip in Sangam at any time during the Kumbh is considered auspicious, however, the 'Amrit Snan' holds special significance. Bathing on the day of 'Amrit Snan' is believed to bring multiplied spiritual benefits. Amrit Snan takes place on important days only. This year's first 'Amrit Snan' took place on January 14, coinciding with the occasion of Makar Sankranti. On this day, the Sun moved from Sagittarius to Capricorn. This shift marks the celebration of Makar Sankranti, a festival that occurs when the Sun enters Capricorn.

The Mahakumbh is organised based on the positions of planets like the Sun, and the bath taken during this time is known as the Amrit Snan. On the day of Amrit Snan, Naga sadhus and saints come out for bathing with a grand procession. This bath is considered the main highlight of the Kumbh Mela, with special arrangements made for it. It is believed that anyone who takes a dip during the Amrit Snan is freed from all sins. Now, let us know the dates for the second and subsequent Amrit Snans of the Mahakumbh.

Mahakumbh 2025: Second Amrit Snan

The second Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh will take place on January 29, coinciding with Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya. On this day, millions of devotees will gather to take a holy dip. There is a religious belief that on Mauni Amavasya, amrit (nectar) rains from the sky, making the water spiritually significant. Therefore, the Amrit Snan on this day holds special importance in the Mahakumbh.

Mahakumbh 2025: Third Amrit Snan

The third and last Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh will be held on February 3, during Basant Panchami. On this day, Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, is worshipped. Bathing in the holy river, along with donations and worship, is especially significant on Basant Panchami.

Mahakumbh 2025: Other important dates for holy bath

February 12: Maghi Purnima

February 26: Mahashivratri

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious faith and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence of this. India TV does not provide proof of the truth of any thing.)

