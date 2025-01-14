Meet ‘Chai Wale Baba’ at Mahakumbh who spent 40 years providing free coaching to students for UPSC

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chai Wale Baba

In the vast spiritual gathering of the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, amidst the waves of pilgrims seeking spiritual enlightenment, there is one remarkable figure whose presence has been a source of inspiration for many—‘Chai Wale Baba.’ Known for his simplicity and unwavering commitment to serving others, Baba has spent the last 40 years offering free coaching to civil service aspirants, making a profound impact on the lives of countless students.

Originally a tea seller from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, as he is known in his daily life, transformed from a humble vendor to a revered ascetic and teacher. What makes Baba's approach unique is his vow of silence and his practice of surviving on just 10 cups of tea a day. Despite his silence, his teaching style has captivated students who rely on written messages and gestures to communicate with him.

For ‘Chai Wale Baba,’ the act of educating aspirants goes beyond just preparing them for exams; it is a way to uplift them spiritually. He has committed himself to helping students who aspire to join India’s civil services, offering guidance and study material free of cost through WhatsApp and written notes. Rajesh Singh, one of Baba’s dedicated students, shares how Baba’s guidance has been instrumental in shaping his UPSC preparation. “We can write to him anytime, and he responds with written messages or gestures. His silence helps him conserve energy, which he uses to guide us," Singh says.

Now, at the Mahakumbh, Baba continues to support students from all over India, providing them with spiritual wisdom while helping them achieve their academic dreams. His presence at the Kumbh is a powerful reminder of how faith, selflessness, and dedication can transform lives and leave a lasting legacy. Chai Wale Baba's story is not just about tea and study notes—it’s a celebration of the power of service and the boundless potential to change lives.