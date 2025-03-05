Mahakumbh 2025: 3.5 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam on Makar Sankranti, tweets CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025: The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, started on the banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday and will continue till February 26. Around 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at the Sangam on Monday and another 1.38 crore till Tuesday afternoon, according to official estimates. However, 3.5 crore devotees took holy dip in Sangam on Makar Sankranti by the evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed.

"Heartiest greetings to all revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy confluence on the auspicious occasion of holy 'Makar Sankranti' at the grand confluence of faith, equality and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj'! Today, on the first Amrit Snan festival, more than 3.50 crore revered saints/devotees earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni.

On the successful completion of the first Amrit Snan festival, heartfelt thanks to all the revered Akharas based on Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, voluntary organizations and religious institutions, boatmen and all the departments of the central and state government associated with Maha Kumbh and congratulations to the people of the state!

May the good deeds bear fruit, let us go to the Maha Kumbh, he added.

Amrit Snan

Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya', many devotees were also seen moving in groups towards the various ghats with many men carrying their children on their shoulders while some were seen assisting their aged parents. The Amrit Snan began in the 'Brahma Mahurat' at around 3 am with the icy waters of the Triveni Sangam hardly a deterrent for the devouts. Carrying spears and tridents, Naga sadhus with their bodies smeared in ash moved in a procession with some riding horses as they made their way to the Shahi Snan.