Mahakumbh: Uttar Pradesh tourism department will host drone show to mark 'UP Diwas' from January 24 to 26

An aerial view of tents at Sangam area during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh 2025: The tourism department of Uttar Pradesh will host a drone show from January 24-26 in Sector-7 of Mahakumbh Nagar. A rehearsal for the drone show was conducted on Thursday evening (January 23).

During the show, drones will ascend into the sky in perfect synchronisation, forming captivating shapes and visuals. These displays will highlight scenes from Indian culture, spirituality, and the significance of the Mahakumbh.

The dazzling coordination of lights and music promises to leave millions of devotees and tourists spellbound.

To ensure the event's smooth execution, stringent security measures have been put in place. During the rehearsal, local administration, police, and tourism department officials collaborated to review the security and technical arrangements at the venue, ensuring seamless coordination.

Seers from Russia, Ukraine perform 'kirtan' at Mahakumbh

Meanwhile, seers from Russia and Ukraine gathered at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Thursday morning to perform 'kirtan' and prayers, symbolising spiritual unity. The seers chanted devotional songs and engaged in traditional rituals at the Mahakumbh, which offers a platform for cultural exchange and universal values.

Speaking to media, Mahant Sanat Kumar said, "The Guru Parampara Puja of Lord Dattatreya was organised, followed by Aarti and Bhajan of Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. Some guests also participated, singing bhajans dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Rama. This is a symbol of unity, which shows that Indian and Western cultures can work together."

"It is a message that all people can live together, and it shows that this is what Sanatan Dharma means - unity and cooperation," he said.