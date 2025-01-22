Mahakumbh 2025: Police equips with Eveready Siren Torches for effective crowd management in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Police team in Prayagraj Mahakumbh

In an effort to ensure the safety and security of millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela, the Mahakumbh Police is further enhancing the safety of the event with support from Eveready Industries India Ltd., the country's leading flashlight and battery manufacturer.

As part of the shared initiative to better security, police personnel deputed for the grand religious event will be equipped with 5,000 Eveready Siren torches, featuring a powerful safety alarm, to help maintain order. Additionally, safety norms will be propagated across 56 police stations within the Mela premises.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is a once-in-a-lifetime event and is expected to draw approximately 40 crore devotees this year. Given its sheer magnitude, it will be paramount for authorities including the Mahakumbh Police to ensure a peaceful experience and stay for all devotees at the event. In line with that, Eveready has stepped forward to present its latest innovation, the Siren Torch DL102, to the Maha Kumbh Police.

Eveready Ultima Batteries & Siren Torches will also be prominently visible across the Kumbh VIP Dome City and various parts of the holy city.

Speaking on the initiative, SSP Kumbh Mela, Rajesh Dwivedi, said, "We have made extensive arrangements for the safety and security of pilgrims. Eveready's Siren torches will also be an important part of this arrangement. It will definitely help strengthen our efforts."

While serving as a traditional flashlight, the Eveready Siren Torch transforms into a powerful and empowering safety device with a 100dbA sound alarm that can be activated by simply pulling an attached keychain.

As part of this initiative, Eveready will also undertake a practical demonstration for the Mahakumbh Police to showcase the dual functionality and utility of the device.

Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) at Eveready Industries India Ltd, Anirban Banerjee, said, "The Mahakumbh Mela is one of the world's largest congregations and this year the 44-day long spectacle is expected to draw unprecedented visitors. Over the years, police has consistently done a commendable job by efficiently managing large crowds thereby safeguarding millions of pilgrims during their spiritual journey. This year, we are proud to join forces with the Mahakumbh Police equipping them with the powerful Siren Torch to assist them in effective crowd management and maintaining a safe environment."