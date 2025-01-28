Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mahakumbh 2025: Indian Railways to operate special trains every 4 minutes for Mauni Amavasya.

Mauni Amavasya will witness special trains every four minutes for snan. Since January 13, devotees from around the world have been plunging into the holy waters, and the Indian Railways has introduced special arrangements to ensure the seamless movement of devotees. It is estimated that nearly one crore devotees will immerse themselves in the holy waters on Mauni Amavasya, which is set to take place on January 29. The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees, especially for the sacred baths.

150 Special trains for Mauni Amavasya

To accommodate the surge in pilgrims on Mauni Amavasya, Indian Railways has planned to operate 150 special trains in a single day. This is a significant increase compared to the 85 special trains deployed during Mauni Amavasya in the 2019 Ardh Kumbh. Railway officials called it a major achievement, emphasising the importance of ensuring seamless travel for devotees.

Significance of Mauni Amavasya

According to the Hindu calendar, Mauni Amavasya, observed in the month of Magh, holds immense spiritual significance. Devotees believe that observing silence, fasting, and taking a holy dip in sacred rivers on this day can cleanse sins and pave the way for salvation. The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati at Prayagraj is particularly auspicious for this ritual. The day is also dedicated to worshipping the Sun and honoring ancestors.

15 crore devotees so far

The Mahakumbh 2025 began on January 13, with 1.65 crore devotees taking a holy dip on the first day alone. Over the past 15 days, more than 15 crore pilgrims have participated in the sacred bathing rituals. The grand event, running until February 26, is expected to attract over 45 crore visitors.

Enhanced railway facilities

To manage the influx of travelers, Indian Railways has implemented significant measures at Prayagraj's railway stations. 80 UTS counters and 20 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been installed at Ram Bagh and Jhusi stations, along with 30 mobile UTS counters to control the crowds efficiently.

With these special arrangements, Indian Railways is ensuring a seamless travel experience for millions of devotees, making their spiritual journey to Mahakumbh 2025 memorable and hassle-free.

