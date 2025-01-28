Tuesday, January 28, 2025
     
  4. Delhi Election: From 'Sheesh Mahal' to liquor scam, Rahul Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal in Delhi rally

At a Patparganj rally, Rahul Gandhi slammed the media, BJP, and AAP, emphasising the need for unity and love. He accused the media of ignoring key issues like pollution and inflation while calling out BJP and Kejriwal for divisive politics and corruption.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Published : Jan 28, 2025 18:06 IST, Updated : Jan 28, 2025 18:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a public meeting in Patparganj, took a sharp dig at the media and political rivals while highlighting pressing issues like pollution, inflation, and infrastructure. He accused the media of ignoring the real problems faced by the common people, stating, "The media doesn’t talk about pollution, inflation, or infrastructure. They are busy showing Ambani’s wedding, Modi ji, and Adani's airport."

Gandhi reiterated his call for unity and love, emphasising, "In this market of hatred, we want to open a shop of love. We don't want an India filled with fear and hatred; we need a country filled with love."

Attacks on BJP and AAP Leadership

Targeting the BJP and RSS, Gandhi alleged that their ideology promotes division. "The BJP and RSS pit brother against brother, spreading hatred and division," he said.

He also criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling out his leadership and promises of clean governance. Referring to Kejriwal's initial claims of offering a new kind of politics, Gandhi remarked, "Do you remember how Kejriwal climbed poles, claiming to bring a different kind of politics? Have you seen his house? It’s no less than a glass palace."

He further alleged corruption under the AAP government, stating, "They came with promises of clean politics, and yet Delhi saw the biggest liquor scam under their rule."

Gandhi's remarks come amid a heated political atmosphere as the capital gears up for upcoming elections, with Congress striving to regain its relevance in Delhi politics.

 

 

 

