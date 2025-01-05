Mahakumbh 2025: Kashi Vishwanath Temple revises aarti timings during Kumbh Mela | Check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Kumbh Mela 2025: As the Prayagraj gears up for the Kumbh Mela 2025, the largest religious gathering in the world, Varanasi is also ready to welcome a large influx of devotees. Most pilgrims who visit the Kumbh Mela first take a holy dip in the Sangam and then travel to Kashi to take holy bath in the Ganga and offer prayers to Lord Vishwanath. This increases the number of visitors in Varanasi. So, to ensure convenience for these pilgrims, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Trust has revised the timetable for the aarti, covering both regular days and the period of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 12.

New aarti timings of Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Between January 13 and February 26, on regular days, other than Mondays, Poornima, and Mahashivratri, the schedule for the aartis at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be as follows:

Mangala Aarti: 2:45 am

Midday Bhog Aarti: 11:35 am

Saptarishi Aarti: 7:00 pm

Shringar-Bhog Aarti: 8:45 pm

Shayan Aarti: 10:30 pm

During the Maha Kumbh Mela, on Mondays (January 20, 27 and February 3, 10, 17, 24), the timings will be adjusted as follows:

Shringar-Bhog Aarti: 9:00 pm

Shayan Aarti: 10:45 pm

Time to change on Purnima

During Mahakumbh Mela 2025, the timings of the Saptarishi Aarti and Shringar-Bhog Aarti will be chnages on Purnima Tithi (January 13 and February 12) at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to accommodate the crowd and ensure the convenience of devotees.

Saptarishi Aarti: 6:15 pm

Shringar-Bhog Aarti: 8:00 pm

There will be no change in the time of Mangala Aarti, Midday Bhog Aarti and Shayan Aarti.

Temple will remain open all night on Maha Shivratri

On February 26, the last day of Mahakumbh Mela, which coincides with Mahashivratri, a large influx of devotees, including Naga sect followers, will come to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer Jalabhishek. In light of the significant number of devotees and the traditions surrounding Mahashivratri, certain changes have been made to the schedule of aartis at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

The doors of the temple will open at 2:15 am for devotees.

The Bhog Aarti will take place from 11:35 am to 12:35 pm.

On Mahashivratri, the Saptarishi, Shringar-Bhog and Shayan aartis will not be performed.

The doors of Vishwanath Temple will remain open throughout the night after the Mangala Aarti at 2:15 am. There will be four aartis throughout the night from 11 pm to 6.30 am. Mangala Aarti will also not be performed on the second day of Mahashivratri.

