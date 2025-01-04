Maha Kumbh 2025: UPSDMA conducts mega training to deal with chemical, nuclear contingencies

Follow us on Image Source : @UP_SDMA/X UPSDMA conducted joint training to deal with any chemical, and nuclear contingencies during Maha Kumbh

As Maha Kumbh nears in Prayagraj, the authorities are increasing preparedness to facilitate safe, comfortable stay for the pilgrims and tourists. In line with that the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA) on Friday conducted a special training programme to deal with any contingencies of chemical and nuclear disasters during the upcoming fair, officials said.\

The program was jointly organised by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India and the UPSDMA, Lucknow. It was inaugurated by Lieutenant General (Retired) Yogendra Dimri, Vice President of UPSDMA.

Dimri said that during a big event like Maha Kumbh in the state, workshops related to prevention and safety from nuclear and chemical accidents are being organized for the awareness and information of all the stakeholders.

Addressing the event, Sharad Seth from the Department of Atomic Energy urged devotees to attend the fair without any worry and fear and take a dip in the confluence of faith, a statement said.

Modern technique of disaster management discussed

According to the statement, the training focused on modern techniques of disaster management, quick assessment of chemical disasters, safe rescue operations and health assistance management along with demonstrations of advanced equipment.

In the training programme, scientists from the Department of Atomic Energy, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) delivered lectures on chemical leak assessment and response strategy, safe evacuation procedures, standard operating procedures (SOP) for radioactive emergencies for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

From the Department of Atomic Energy, Arun Kumar Nayak said the department regularly provides technical assistance and capacity-building information to stakeholders.

Participants from Army, DRDO, DAE, NDRF, SDRF, BARC attend training

The training was attended by a total of 400 participants, including officials from the Department of Atomic Energy, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, DRDO, New Delhi, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), New Delhi, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Lucknow, Indian Army, Kumbh Mela Administration, police and district administration, fire department, medical officers of district hospital and medical officers of all the hospitals established in the Mela area and district disaster, the statement said.

Management Authority Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Mathura, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Shravasti and Gorakhpur also participated in the training programme, it added.

