Mahakumbh 2025: '40 per cent more force deployed compared to 2019 Mela', says UP DGP Prashant Kumar

In preparation for the Mahakumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted various mock drills at key locations in the sprawling fairgrounds on Sunday. DGP Prashant Kumar personally supervised the exercise, which included rehearsals of anti-terror operations by commando units and demonstrations of advanced security measures.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Kumar assured that full security measures have been implemented for the mega event. "CCTVs have been installed for area-wide surveillance, and our operations are being carried out in close coordination with all departments. With an estimated 40 to 50 crore people expected to take a holy dip during the Mahakumbh, all necessary precautions are in place," he stated.

Enhanced security measures in place

To beef up security, the Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed drones and installed 2,700 AI-powered cameras around the Mahakumbh campsite. These measures aim to provide a safe experience for millions of devotees attending the event.

Grand procession and cultural preparations

The day before, a grand Shobha Yatra was organised in different Akharas at Prayagraj. The procession was decorated with flowers, anointed with holy ashes, and rode a horse to symbolise devotion and spirituality.

The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department has also announced the setting up of 20 cultural theaters at prominent places in Prayagraj. During the 45-day event, various folk dances and performances will be showcased in these theaters, giving visitors a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Key bathing dates and expectations

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, with major bathing rituals, or Shahi Snans, scheduled for:

January 14 (Makar Sankranti)

January 29 (Mauni Amavasya)

February 3 (Basant Panchami)

Uttar Pradesh Minister JPS Rathore highlighted the technological advancements and scale of the event. "This Mahakumbh, termed 'Amrit Snan' by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is expected to welcome over 45 crore devotees. Preparations are in full swing, and the presence of revered saints and sages will make this event truly special," Rathore said.

A spiritual and cultural extravaganza awaits

As Prayagraj gears up for one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, the government’s efforts in blending tradition with technology promise to make Mahakumbh 2025 an unforgettable experience for devotees and tourists alike.

