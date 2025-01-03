Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj transformed with multilingual signages, thematic decorations

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to make Prayagraj's Mahakumbh 2025 a grand spiritual and cultural event. With lakhs of visitors expected in India and abroad, great efforts are being made to provide a simple and visually stunning experience to the tourists.

Multilingual signs to guide millions

More than 1,400 signs in different languages ​​have been strategically placed all over Prayagraj for the convenience of pilgrims on their way to the holy Triveni Sangam. Of these, 610 are located in urban areas, and 800 guide tourists to the fairgrounds. The Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the installation of city signs, and now 90 per cent of the fairground signs have been installed. These signs ensure easy navigation for participants regardless of language barriers, maximising access to key areas.

A visual spectacle for devotees

The city of Prayagraj has been adorned with vibrant themed decorations, creating a sense of pride and awe among the visitors. The Municipal Corporation installed 3,540 decorative pillars, 95 per cent of which were completed, creating an attractive environment. The tourism department has enhanced the beauty of eight landmarks with stunning facades, while cultural-related pillars have been erected at 84 locations to showcase the region's rich heritage.

The theme installation of four main areas has been completed, and the Prayagraj Mela Authority has added artistic flair to the fairgrounds. More than 1.5 million square feet of art and more than 0.33 million square feet of mural paintings have been completed, creating a unique spiritual atmosphere that enhances the experience for visitors.

Grand preparations for Mahakumbh 2025

With Mahakumbh 2025 shaping up to be the grandest celebration of Sanatan Dharma, the city of Prayagraj is undergoing a flurry of beautification projects. From intricate lighting to artistic murals and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the government’s efforts promise an unforgettable experience for devotees.

The mega event not only celebrates faith but also showcases Prayagraj’s cultural and historical significance. Mahakumbh 2025 is set to be a visual and cultural masterpiece, leaving a lasting impression on all who participate in this grand confluence of spirituality and heritage.

