Mahakumbh 2025: How is Maha Kumbh different from Ardh Kumbh and Kumbh? All you need to know

Celebrated every 12 years, the Mahakumbh Mela is one of the most important and spiritually revered Hindu festivals. Scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from February 13 to February 26, 2025, the Mahakumbh will attract lakhs of devotees from all over the world to take a ritual bath at the confluence of the Triveni Sangam, Ganga, and Yamuna and the legendary Saraswati rivers. This act of faith is believed to cleanse the soul and offer liberation.

Essence of Maha Kumbh Mela

The origin of Maha Kumbha goes back to Hindu mythology, especially the story of Samudra Manthana (rocking the ocean of milk). Legend has it that in the divine act, waterfalls (water of immortality) fell on four places, including Prayagraj. Bathing in these waters during the Maha Kumbha is thought to remove sins, purify the soul, and bring one closer to Moksha (salvation).

Image Source : PTIA sadhu of the Shree Mahanirvani Akhada during the Chavni Pravesh, or royal entry procession, ahead of the Mahakumbh at Sangam in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh Mela vs. Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated once in 12 years, completing the 12 cycles of the 12-year Kumbh Mela. Devotees believe that taking a holy dip in water on this auspicious occasion multiplies spiritual blessings and enhances the journey of salvation.

In contrast, the Kumbh Mela takes place every three years, rotating between the four holy cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. The Kumbh Mela is important but smaller in scale compared to the Maha Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh (held every six years). The Maha Kumbha, on the other hand, stands out for its immense size and spiritual significance, attracting the largest number of pilgrims. Image Source : PTIArtists perform during the Chavni Pravesh by sadhus of Shree Mahanirvani Akhada, the royal entry procession for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, at Sangam.

Cyber-safe Maha Kumbh initiative

To ensure the safety of pilgrims in the digital age, the Uttar Pradesh Police is implementing a comprehensive strategy to combat cybercrime during the Maha Kumbh. A high-level meeting was recently held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Prayagraj, attended by cyber experts and senior police officials.

Image Source : PTIPrayagraj: Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar stated, "To combat cybercrime during Maha Kumbh, we have devised a multi-faceted strategy, involving not only police officials but also cyber experts from institutions like IIT-Kanpur."

This initiative aims to protect devotees from online threats and ensure a safe and seamless spiritual experience for millions attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.

