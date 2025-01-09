Mahakumbh 2025: Direct flight, special train services from Chandigarh to Prayagraj | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Mahakumbh Mela is set to begin on January 13 in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The much-awaited Mahakumbh Mela is set to begin in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13, and will continue until February 26. This grand event is expected to draw massive crowds to the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, with devotees arriving not only from across India but also from abroad. For residents near Chandigarh, a direct flight from Chandigarh to Prayagraj will begin on January 13 which is expected to offer convenient connectivity for the Mahakumbh.

Direct Flights from Chandigarh to Prayagraj

Starting from January 13, flights from Chandigarh to Prayagraj will provide the first-ever direct connectivity for the Mahakumbh. The flights will operate once a week on Mondays, departing from Chandigarh at 4:30 pm and arriving in Prayagraj at 6:44 pm. Return flights will be on Wednesdays, departing from Prayagraj at 5:15 pm and reaching Chandigarh at 7:25 pm.

The airfare will range between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, as these flights fall under the flexible fare category. This service will continue until February 26, 2025, with the last return flight from Prayagraj on February 26.

Special train service by Northern Railways

In addition to the air travel option, Northern Railways has also launched a special train service for Mahakumbh passengers. The "Amb Andaura Kumbh Mela Special" train will run from Amb Andaura, passing through Chandigarh on its way to Prayagraj. This train will operate on specific dates: January 17, 20, 25, and February 9, 15, and 23.

The train will depart from Amb Andaura at 10:05 pm on January 17 and arrive in Chandigarh at 1:05 am on January 18. It will leave Chandigarh at 1:10 am and reach Prayagraj's phaphamau Junction at 6:00 pm the same day. The return journey will begin from Prayagraj on January 18 at 10:30 pm, reaching Chandigarh on January 19 at 1:45 PM.

Train stops and facilities

This special train will make stops at several stations along the way, including Una, Nangal, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, and Morinda. During its journey from Chandigarh to Prayagraj, it will also stop at Ambala, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Najibabad, Muradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and Rae Bareli. The train will feature 16 coaches, including six AC coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, and two general coaches. It should be mentioned here that both the flight and train services are designed to cater to the expected influx of devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela, ensuring convenient travel options to one of India's most significant spiritual gatherings.

