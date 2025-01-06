Mahakumbh: UP Police shares must-watch video amid rise in cyber fraud cases in the name of bookings | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The much-awaited Mahakumbh is set to begin in Prayagraj on January 13, drawing millions of devotees seeking to take the holy dip. To manage the massive crowds, the government has made extensive arrangements, including accommodations in hotels, cottages, and guest houses, for which bookings are now open. However, alongside the preparations, cybercriminals are targeting unsuspecting pilgrims through fraudulent websites and fake booking links. These scammers promise low-cost accommodation and other facilities to lure people, only to siphon money from their accounts.

Awareness video by UP Police

In the wake of this, the Uttar Pradesh Police has released an awareness video on its social media platforms, including X. It shows how cybercriminals are exploiting online bookings to defraud people. The video warns against falling for such scams and offers tips on safe booking practices.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra's appeal

The video features Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra, who advises pilgrims to avoid fraudulent websites and links. He emphasises using the official website, kumbh.gov.in, to book accommodations. Mishra explains, "These cybercriminals will try to trap you through fake websites and links, but you should only visit the official website for a list of hotels, guest houses, and cottages. Choose your preferred option and book safely."

UP Police's advisory

Sharing the video, UP Police wrote: "Take a holy dip at Mahakumbh but don’t fall into the trap of cyber scams! Book only through registered websites, or cybercriminals might disappear with your money. Stay alert, stay safe!" The police also shared an official link containing a list of authorized accommodations for Mahakumbh. Pilgrims can download the list to ensure safe and legitimate bookings. By staying vigilant and booking only through trusted platforms, devotees can avoid falling victim to these scams and enjoy a hassle-free spiritual journey.

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Mahakumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Mahakumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC launches 'Bharat Gaurav train' from Pune to Prayagraj for pilgrims | Fare, schedule