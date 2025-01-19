PM Modi speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath after fire incident at Mahakumbh Mela

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday after a fire broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela in Sector 19. Officials confirmed that the fire caused by an LPG cylinder explosion engulfed 18 pavilions but caused no damage.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire brigades were deployed to douse the flames, adding that "the fire has been doused, and the situation is under control."

Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said two LPG cylinders exploded in the camps and caused the fire. Officials soon arrived at the scene to oversee the relief and rescue operations.

The official Mahakumbh 2025 X handle expressed sadness over the incident, saying, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety."

The Samajwadi Party also expressed grief over X and urged the government to expedite relief measures.

Over 7.72 lakh devotees have already taken the holy water during the 45-day Mahakumbh programme, which began on January 13 and Paush Purnima. According to official data, over 46.95 lakh pilgrims took bath at Sangam on Sunday alone.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the cylinder explosion and are ensuring additional safety measures are taken at the site.

