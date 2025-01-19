Mahakumbh: Cylinder blasts cause massive fire in Sector 19 of Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, no injury reported | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fire breaks out at Mahakumbh

A major fire broke out in the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The fire erupted in Sector 19 in the Udasin camp area. Soon after the blaze erupted, four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the dousing operation was initiated. The NDRF and SDRF team were also present on site. With swift action, the fire was brought under control.

CM Yogi arrives on site

The vigilance of the authorities averted a major incident as the fire was doused within minutes and no loss of life was reported. CM Yogi took cognisance of the fire incident and issued instructions to the officers after which senior officials arrived at the spot. Meanwhile, CM Yogi also arrived at the spot.

Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."

None injured, fire erupted due to cylinder blasts: ADG

Speaking about the reason for the fire, ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said that two or three cylinders exploded simultaneously. "Two-three cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. The fire has been controlled. All people are safe, and no one has been injured. An investigation will be conducted," he said.

What did DM say?

Providing additional information, Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar said, "The fire broke out at 4.30 pm in sector 19 in the tent of Gita press. The fire spread to the nearby 10 tents. The police and administration team reached the spot. The fire has been extinguished. There is no information of any casualty. The situation is under control."