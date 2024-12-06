Maha Kumbh 2025: High-speed trains to run between Prayagraj and Varanasi as preparation in final stage

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Maha Kumbh 2025.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to take place in Prayagraj in January and February next year, and Indian Railways has already finalised its preparations. On December 8, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Prayagraj to review the arrangements for the grand event. As per the information, he will be accompanied by Railway Board CEO and Chairman Satish Kumar. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Ganga Rail Bridge and the Prayagraj-Varanasi rail track on December 13. With a budget exceeding Rs 950 crore, Indian Railways is undertaking several key infrastructure projects, including the construction of bridges and the new Prayagraj-Varanasi railway track.

High-speed trains for Maha Kumbh

Trains running between Prayagraj and Varanasi during Maha Kumbh 2025 will operate at speeds of up to 130 km/h. The Ganga Rail Bridge and the Prayagraj-Varanasi rail track have been developed by RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited). The construction of the Ganga Rail Bridge began in 2019 and will be operational before the Maha Kumbh. The bridge connects Daraganj in Prayagraj with Jhusi, replacing the old Izzat Bridge.

Daily operations for 200 trains

In addition to the Ganga Rail Bridge, the CMP Degree College rail overbridge and the Jhusi-Rambagh double-track link have been completed. These upgrades will significantly improve rail connectivity on the Delhi-Kolkata, Howrah, Prayagraj-Kolkata, Prayagraj-Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj-Patna routes, which will allow about 200 trains to pass through daily with increased efficiency.

About Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)

ALSO READ: Preparation for grand Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj: 26 sculptures to enhance spiritual experience