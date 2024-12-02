Preparation for grand Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj: 26 sculptures to enhance spiritual experience

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

This year’s Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj promises to offer visitors a profound experience of ancient Indian culture, spirituality, and grandeur. Travelers arriving from across the country and abroad will be welcomed by life-like sculptures of mythological figures such as Arjun, Garud, Nandi, Airavat, and Goddess Ganga, along with Shravana Kumar. These 26 intricately carved statues are being installed at 26 prominent intersections in the city, becoming a major attraction for both domestic and international pilgrims.

The ongoing efforts aim to make this year’s Kumbh Mela not only divine but also modern and magnificent. As part of these preparations, statues that depict key elements of Indian mythology and culture are being placed at significant traffic junctions around Prayagraj. Among the prominent figures being showcased are Arjun, Garud, Nandi, Gada (mace), and Goddess Ganga, designed to captivate the pilgrims visiting the city.

SDM Mela, Abhinav Pathak, explained that under the guidance of the Yogi government, 26 intersections in Prayagraj are being transformed to feature these statues. Six of the 26 intersections have already been completed, and work on the remaining 20 is expected to be finished within a week.

26 major intersections to feature mythological sculptures

The 26 intersections in Prayagraj will be adorned with unique sculptures, each representing a significant figure from Indian mythology. At DPS intersection, the statue of Arjun will be displayed, while the Nandi statue will stand at the Airport intersection. Harshvardhan Intersection will showcase a statue of Goddess Ganga performing an aarti in a boat.

In Fafamau, a sculpture of the mace (Gada) will be exhibited, while the mythical horse from the "Samudra Manthan" (churning of the ocean) will also become a focal point. The statue of Samudragupta, a revered Indian emperor, will also draw attention.

Additionally, the Shravana Kumar statue will be placed at the Naini Chowki intersection, along with statues of Major Dhyan Chand and Airavat. At Alopi Bagh, pilgrims will be in awe of the depiction of Muni Snan (the bath of sages).

Scientific traffic management for Kumbh Mela

With an expected 45 crore (450 million) pilgrims visiting Prayagraj during the Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth transportation and minimizing inconveniences has become a top priority. A scientific traffic management system is being developed to handle the massive influx of visitors. Work traffic management is in the final stages at many intersections to facilitate smooth and safe movement of the crowds.

Speeding Up the Beautification of Prayagraj

The beautification of Prayagraj, which includes cultural and environmental improvements, is progressing rapidly as part of the preparations for the Kumbh Mela. The city is being transformed to reflect India’s rich heritage and ecological diversity. As part of the redesign of the intersections, green belts and horticultural features are being incorporated to add to the city’s aesthetic appeal and make the Kumbh Mela a more enjoyable experience for all.

The efforts to transform Prayagraj into a spiritual and cultural hub for this year’s Kumbh Mela are in full swing. With the installation of these sculptures and the improvement in traffic management and city beautification, the Kumbh Mela promises to be an even more extraordinary experience for pilgrims from across the world.