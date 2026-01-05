Magh Mela 2026: Prayagraj Police chief warns officials, says 'If there's traffic congestion...' The Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj has begun with massive crowds arriving for holy dips. The Police Commissioner has issued strict instructions to officers, warning that any traffic jams will be attributed to local inspectors.

Prayagraj:

The Magh Mela 2026 has formally begun in Uttar Pradesh's holy city of Prayagraj, drawing lakhs of devotees who are arriving to take the sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. With the massive influx of pilgrims, the state government and police have put extensive and robust security arrangements in place. Amid these preparations, the Prayagraj Police Commissioner has issued a strict warning to officers on duty.

Top officials conduct ground inspection

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Jogenra Kumar and Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma have already begun their on-ground efforts to ensure that the upcoming bathing days are conducted as smoothly as the Paush Purnima snan. On Monday, CP Jogendra Kumar inspected the entire Mela area, reviewed preparations and held direct conversations with police officers and traffic personnel deployed across the site. He also briefed them on the finer details of crowd and traffic management.

Commissioner's clear warning to officers

The Police Commissioner placed the greatest emphasis on ensuring comfort and safety for devotees. He repeatedly instructed police personnel to behave politely and extend maximum assistance to pilgrims. Issuing a clear warning, he said, "If traffic congestion occurs at any location, the inspector of that specific area will be held directly responsible."

Four major bathing days still ahead

Four significant bathing days are still left in the Magh Mela. Among them, preparations for Mauni Amavasya are receiving the highest priority. Both the CP and Additional CP Ajay Pal Sharma are closely monitoring every detail, from road routes to snan ghat arrangements. Vehicles arriving from outside the city are being guided to designated parking spots, from where devotees can take Rapido rides to reach the ghats. The successful management by the police team resulted in a smooth Paush Purnima snan, during which nearly 31 lakh pilgrims took a holy dip without any traffic issues inside the city. To maintain the same efficiency for the coming snan days, senior officers are continuously reviewing updates and issuing necessary directives.

