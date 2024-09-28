Lucknow Police registers FIR over senior IAS officer’s complaint of receiving extortion calls, death threats

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Lucknow Police on Friday (September 27) registered an FIR following a complaint by a senior IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), who has alleged that he has been receiving extortion calls and death threats for the past week.

The IAS officer, serving as Additional Managing Director in the UPSRTC, reported to the police that on the night of September 24, around 10 p.m., he received an obscene video call. "And since then, continuous threatening messages were being sent." He said, "The culprit in one of the messages demanded ₹5 crore, with a warning that if demands were not being made, he would upload the edited video clip on social media and would also send the same to my family, including my wife, daughter, and other relatives."

The officer further in the FIR also stated that the culprit also threatened to kill him in the middle of the road if he did not agree to pay the extortion amount. Notably, he also mentioned that the culprit who initially demanded ₹5 crore later reduced the amount to ₹1.5 crore.

Moreover, the police in connection to the incident confirmed that a case has been filed, and an investigation is presently underway to identify and apprehend the accused.



