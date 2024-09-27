Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Four arrested in Uttar Pradesh on charges of forceful religious conversion bid

Ghaziabad Police arrested four individuals in Modinagar on charges of attempting to coerce people into converting to Christianity. Police are investigating possible links to foreign funding.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Lucknow Published on: September 27, 2024 23:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh News
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

 The Ghaziabad Police on Friday (September 27) announced the arrest of four individuals from the Modinagar area on charges of attempting to pressure people into converting to Christianity.

The suspects have been identified as Ashu (19), Polus Maseeh (43), Pastor Rasi (52), and Chutoo Kumar Shah, according to the police.

About the Incident:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari stated that one of the accused, Ashu, a resident of Salarpur village in Gautam Buddha Nagar, adopted Christianity after his father’s death. However, Ashu allegedly began pressuring his uncle and aunt, Ajit and Sangeeta, who live in the family’s ancestral home in Modinagar’s Govindpuri area, to convert to Christianity despite their continuous resistance.

The situation escalated, and on September 22, Ajit and Sangeeta filed a complaint at the Modinagar police station. They alleged that Ashu and his associates had threatened to kill them if they refused to embrace Christianity.

About the Investigation:

The police have confiscated a mobile phone from one of the suspects, Polus Maseeh, and are currently investigating suspected calls to determine if there are connections to foreign institutions potentially funding the group’s activities. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)

