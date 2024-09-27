Four arrested in Uttar Pradesh on charges of forceful religious conversion bid

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Ghaziabad Police on Friday (September 27) announced the arrest of four individuals from the Modinagar area on charges of attempting to pressure people into converting to Christianity.

The suspects have been identified as Ashu (19), Polus Maseeh (43), Pastor Rasi (52), and Chutoo Kumar Shah, according to the police.

About the Incident:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari stated that one of the accused, Ashu, a resident of Salarpur village in Gautam Buddha Nagar, adopted Christianity after his father’s death. However, Ashu allegedly began pressuring his uncle and aunt, Ajit and Sangeeta, who live in the family’s ancestral home in Modinagar’s Govindpuri area, to convert to Christianity despite their continuous resistance.

The situation escalated, and on September 22, Ajit and Sangeeta filed a complaint at the Modinagar police station. They alleged that Ashu and his associates had threatened to kill them if they refused to embrace Christianity.

About the Investigation:

The police have confiscated a mobile phone from one of the suspects, Polus Maseeh, and are currently investigating suspected calls to determine if there are connections to foreign institutions potentially funding the group’s activities. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)