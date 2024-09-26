Protest erupts after meat allegedly found in veg dishes in UP's Kanpur, food samples collected

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Allegations were made of including meat in veg dishes at Kanpur eatery

As the controversy surrounding adulterated ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh refuses to die down, a similar incident has been alleged to have happened in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where Bajrang Dal members claimed that non-vegetarian ingredients were mixed into vegetarian dishes at a local eatery.

The police reported that the incident occurred at Kanpur's "Mama Bhanje" restaurant in Saket Nagar where Bajrang Dal members alleged that meat was included in dishes such as veg biryani and kebabs. "After receiving complaints that non-veg ingredients were mixed with veg food offered by the restaurant, Bajrang Dal activists arrived at the location and began protests, demanding an immediate investigation into the incident," the police said.

"They (Bajrang Dal members) also attempted to escalate the situation, but officials intervened and urged them to refrain from taking the law into their own hands," the police added.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Manoj Kumar Pandey, speaking of the incident informed that given the allegations, the Food Safety Department collected three food samples from the "Mama Bhanje" dhaba on Thursday. Further action will be based on the results of the forensic reports.

"Action will only be taken after we receive the forensic examination reports," Pandey noted. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the allegedly adulterated samples, collected by officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), will be analyzed at a forensic science laboratory.

"An investigation will begin if the forensic results substantiate the allegations made by the protesters. As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in relation to the incident," Pandey added.

(With inputs from agencies)