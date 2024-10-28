CM Yogi meets family of man who died in police custody in Lucknow's Chinhat area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CM Yogi with Mohit Kumar's family

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met the family of Mohit Kumar, who allegedly died in police custody in the Chinhat area of Lucknow. MLA Yogesh Shukla and Councillor Shailendra Verma remained present during the meeting.

An immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the family. Moreover, a house, benefits all government schemes will be provided to the family. The government has also provided free education for the children.

What is the case?

A resident of Jainabad in the Chinhat area, a 30-year-old man, Mohit Kumar, was arrested in connection with a case on Saturday and taken to Chinhat police station in Lucknow. His condition deteriorated at the police station and he was rushed to a community health centre. From there, he was referred to a hospital, where he died, according to officials.

Kumar's family alleged he died due to police brutality and based on a complaint lodged by them, an FIR has been registered against an inspector of the Chinhat police station and others, including some unidentified persons, a senior police officer said.

Govt suspends SHO, books entire Police Station

Following the incident, Ashwani Chaturvedi, SHO at the Chinhat police station in Lucknow, was removed from his position. Moreover, an FIR was registered against the Chinhat Police Station. The FIR has been lodged under Section 103(1), 61(2) of BNS. The post-mortem of the victim was conducted in which the cause of death was not ascertained and hence viscera was preserved for chemical analysis. Additionally, the heart was also reserved for histopathological examination.

Opposition hits out at govt

Notably, the alleged custodial death raised questions over the police functioning as this marks the second such case in 16 days. The opposition party leaders including, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have lashed out at the Yogi government over the case.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident, saying the term “police custody” should be changed to “torture house”. Meanwhile, Mayawati said that the incidents of atrocities on women happening every day in the state are worrying, adding that the govt should take strict legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies)