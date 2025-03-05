Lucknow: Man-eating tiger caught after struggle for 90 days in Rehmankheda | Video Man-eating tiger was roaming around the Rehmankheda area, causing panic among residents. Children were not going to school in panic. Now, people have gotten a huge relief after the tiger was captured.

A man-eating tiger was caught after 90 days in Lucknow's Rehmankheda on Wednesday. The forest department officials tranquilised the tiger before capturing it.

The capture of the tiger gave a big relief to villagers as they were living in panic for three months due to the terror of the wild animal. It had killed more than 25 cattle in the region and children had stopped going to school due to fear.

The forest officials have been monitoring the movement of the tiger through drones.

The locals said they heaved a sigh of relief after the tiger was caught. Now, children will be able to go to school again and life will be normal, they added.

New tiger reserve park in MP

In another development related to tiger, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said his state will have a new Tiger Reserve Park in the name of Nav Madhav National Park.

"We already have 8 Tiger Reserve Parks, a new Tiger Reserve Park is going to open in Madhya Pradesh in the name of Nav Madhav National Park in Shivpuri. On my behalf, congratulations to the people of the state... I am happy that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers. Our status of Tiger State is not only intact but with the help of new Tiger Reserve Parks, we are also going to achieve new achievements," he said.