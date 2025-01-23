Lucknow: Four dead, seven injured in massive road accident on Kisan Path

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Massive road accident on Lucknow’s Kisan Path.

A devastating road accident occurred on Kisan Path in Lucknow’s BBD police station area, involving a truck, two cars, an Omni van, and an Innova. The collision resulted in severe injuries to 11 people, out of whom four succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the tragic road accident on Lucknow’s Ring Road. Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, the Chief Minister assured all possible support during this difficult time.

He has directed district administration officials to ensure immediate medical attention for the injured by transporting them to nearby hospitals without delay. The CM also wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, while measures are being taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

Details of the injured:

1. Rajan, son of Istiyaq, resident of Tilhar, Shahjahanpur.

2. Tasleem Hussain, son of Sarafat Hussain, resident of Motikaar Shahi Gramin, Bareilly (30 years).

3. Lale Yadav, son of Bandu Lal, resident of Khanda Deva Road, Chinhat, Lucknow (18 years).

4. Intzar, son of Wazir, resident of Bhattpura, Rampur.

5. Sushil, son of Virendra Singh, resident of Vishnuganj, Kannauj.

6. Shahrukh, son of Riyazul, resident of Joya, Amroha.

7. Shakeel Ahmed, son of Sadid Ahmed, resident of Bichoula, Nawabganj, Bareilly.

Details of the deceased:

1. Shehzad, resident of Muzaffarnagar.

2. Kiran Yadav, wife of Lalta Prasad, resident of Khanda Deva Road, Chinhat, Lucknow (38 years).

3. Kundan, son of Lalta Prasad, resident of Khanda Deva Road, Chinhat, Lucknow.

4. Himanshu, son of Bajrang Yadav, resident of Khanda Deva Road, Chinhat, Lucknow.

The injured victims were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by the local police, where their treatment is ongoing. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision. The local administration has extended condolences to the families of the deceased and is ensuring proper care for the injured.