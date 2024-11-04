Monday, November 04, 2024
     
Lucknow: Fire breaks out on 7th floor of apartment in Chinhat area | VIDEO

A fire broke out on the 7th floor of Surya Apartment in Chinhat, Lucknow, leading to urgent evacuations. Firefighters are on-site, with hydraulic vehicles battling the blaze. The cause is still unknown as efforts continue.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: November 04, 2024 14:49 IST
A fire erupted on the 7th floor of Sury Apartment in Lucknow’s Chinhat area, causing residents to evacuate. Firefighters are working to control the blaze, with hydraulic vehicles deployed from multiple locations.

Fire on 7th Floor Prompts Evacuation

A fire broke out in flat number 705 on the 7th floor of Surya Apartment in the Chinhat area of Lucknow. In response, around two dozen residents evacuated their homes.

Hydraulic Fire Engines Deployed

Firefighters deployed a hydraulic engine to the scene, with additional support from Hazratganj to assist in firefighting efforts.

Cause Still Unknown

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Firefighters, along with local police, are actively working to extinguish the flames.

