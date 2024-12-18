Lucknow: Congress to gherao UP Vidhan Sabha today, Ajai Rai protests pointed barricades in security

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) UP Congress President Ajai Rai protested against pointed barricades put up against Vidhan Sabha 'gherao' call

A day after Uttar Pradesh Congress announced to hold a 'gherao' of Vidhan Sabha, the state party chief Ajay Rai on Wednesday slammed the state government for putting up pointed barricades near the state legislature. He compared it to those used during the farmers' protests at the Ghazipur border.

Speaking to the media, Rai said, "No one will be able to stop our party workers--they are the party workers of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. They will do the 'gherao' of Vidhan Sabha. They (the state govt) have destroyed the entire state, and we will hold them accountable for that."

He added, "There are pointed spears installed here... These spears will hurt our workers seriously. This is happening for the first time. This government wants to kill our workers. The way the farmers were stopped at the Ghazipur border, our workers are being stopped. But we will enter the Vidhan Sabha even after all of this."

'Vehicles of workers being seized': Rai

Rai also alleged that the vehicles of the party workers were being seized. "This murderous government is so inhumane, but we are Gandhian people. We will oppose this government and carry out our movement in a Gandhian manner. Despite the atrocities, our workers are being stopped, harassed, sent to jail, and their vehicles are being seized," added the UP Congress chief.

Why is Congress protesting?

Emphasising the broader issues faced by the people, Rai said, "The people of this country are in distress--farmers are suffering, women are crying out for justice, and this government has ruined the entire state. Today, we will make this government kneel and demand answers from them." The Congress is basically protesting against the law and order situation, unemployment and inflation in the state.

Rai added that he will withdraw cases against Congress workers after forming a government. "Let me declare this with confidence: when our government comes to power, we will withdraw every case filed against our workers who are fighting for justice," Rai added. Earlier, police placed barricades outside the Congress party headquarters in Lucknow as the party prepared for its protest at the Vidhan Sabha against the state government.

What did police say?

Reacting to the gherao call, DCP Central Ravina Tyagi, said "There is a complete ban on any kind of demonstration around the Vidhan Sabha. Its compliance will be ensured under Section 163 BNSS. The assembly is in session and all our dignitaries, public representatives, their convenience and security will be taken care of. Whatever action is required as per the rules will be taken here."

(With inputs from agencies)