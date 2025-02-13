Uninvited guest: Leopard gatecrashes wedding in Lucknow, injures forest official | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Leopard gatecrashes into wedding event in Lucknow

In a chaotic incident, a leopard entered a wedding function in Lucknow's Para area on Wednesday. The shocking incident occurred at MM Lawn on Buddheshwar Ring Road at around 11.40 pm on the night of Wednesday. Hundreds of guests started panicking and running to escape safely.

Forest worker injured in leopard attack

According to the information, after the leopard entered the wedding ceremony it created a stir and people informed the police about this. Upon getting the information, the police and forest department team reached the spot. During the search and catch attempt, a forest worker was injured in the leopard attack creating a ruckus in the wedding ceremony.

Chaos due to uninvited guest

Providing details, DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava said that a local resident named Deepak Kumar hosted a wedding function for his sister in which the leopard crashed and created chaos. A police team was immediately sent to the spot and the forest department was informed. Another team reached the spot and evacuated the venue while the forest department launched a search operation to nab the wild animal. The DCP said that the guests were having food and photographers were capturing the special moments when the leopard entered the marriage hall from behind the tent.

Initially, some guests thought it was a prank or a stray dog. However, panic spread as the leopard moved towards the crowd. In the chaos, two cameramen fell and sustained injuries. The leopard which was frightened by the commotion jumped onto the roof of the hall area in the premises.

Injured forest guard admitted to hospital

Lucknow DFO Sitanshu Pandey said that a forest department team reached the spot after being informed about the matter. When the team climbed to the second floor of the marriage hall, they found that the leopard had hidden behind broken furniture. As forest guard Muqaddar Ali approached the animal, it attacked him and bit his right hand. Ali was immediately given first aid and then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Guests rescued, leopard inside venue

DFO Pandey said the leopard seemed to be still hiding in the hall area and the iron channel outside was closed. He said all the guests have been evacuated and special teams are arriving to rescue the leopard. Following the incident, police and forest officials warned nearby residents, advising them to be vigilant, not to venture out alone at night, and keep roofs and doors securely closed.