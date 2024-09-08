UP: Kumar Vishwas receives 'threat call', police launch investigation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Noted poet Dr Kumar Vishwas

Dr. Kumar Vishwas, a prominent poet, has been the target of threatening phone calls, leading to a formal complaint filed at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad. Dr. Vishwas, who resides in the Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad, was reportedly threatened by an unknown caller who used abusive language.

About the incident

According to the complaint filed by Dr. Vishwas' manager, Praveen Pandey, the threatening call was received at 6:02 PM on September 7. He said, the caller's language was abusive and had raised serious concerns about the safety of both Dr. Vishwas and his management team.

Police initiate action

Significantly, in response to the complaint, the Indirapuram police have initiated an investigation. A case has been registered under Section 351 of the Indian Penal Code, and authorities are working to trace the caller and address the threats.

Arrest the culprit

Meanwhile, Vishwas's manager speaking about the threatening call, said, "The use of threats and abusive language is unacceptable. We urge the police to identify the caller and take stringent action. Ensuring the safety of Kumar Vishwas and the team is of utmost importance to prevent such incidents in the future."



(With inputs from Zubair Akhtar)